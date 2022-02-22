x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: Temple Hills man shot in January dies

Police are looking to identify a suspect and motive for the shooting of a 56-year-old man in Maryland.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department is offering a reward of $25,000 for information that can assist in leading to the arrest of the person who fatally shot a 56-year-old man. 

According to police, PGPD officers responded to a home near the 3300 block of 28th Parkway around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 30 for a reported shooting. A man was found unresponsive in a bedroom inside the house with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the man later died of his injuries on Feb. 18.

The man has been identified by police as 56-yar-old Michael Duncans. Police are still trying to identify a motive and suspects associated with this case.

The PGPD is requesting that anyone who has information contact the detective at 301-516-2512. To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477, submit a tip online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the P3 Tips app and refer to case number 22-0004820.

RELATED: Police charge suspect in fatal DC Days Inn shooting

RELATED: Centreville shooting leaves man dead, suspect on the run

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Lakeforest Mall employee stabbed to death on Presidents Day