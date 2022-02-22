Police: Temple Hills man shot in January dies

Police are looking to identify a suspect and motive for the shooting of a 56-year-old man in Maryland.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department is offering a reward of $25,000 for information that can assist in leading to the arrest of the person who fatally shot a 56-year-old man.

According to police, PGPD officers responded to a home near the 3300 block of 28th Parkway around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 30 for a reported shooting. A man was found unresponsive in a bedroom inside the house with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the man later died of his injuries on Feb. 18.

The man has been identified by police as 56-yar-old Michael Duncans. Police are still trying to identify a motive and suspects associated with this case.

The PGPD is requesting that anyone who has information contact the detective at 301-516-2512. To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477, submit a tip online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the P3 Tips app and refer to case number 22-0004820.