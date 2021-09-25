x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot in Northeast DC, declared homicide

DC Police are on the look out for a white vehicle with multiple occupants, last seen traveling westbound from the scene.

WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed just before 6 p.m. Saturday in Northeast, D.C., according to police.

The shooting, determined to be a homicide, occurred on 5th and V Street, police said. They are now asking for the public’s help in looking out for a white vehicle with multiple people inside, last seen traveling westbound from the scene.

Police ask people to take no action, but call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 with any information.

In a separate incident, on Tuesday, police were called to the 1800 block of West Virginia Avenue in Northeast for a report of a shooting around 12:30 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department 5th District Watch Commander Lt. John Sprague. The man who was shot was left dead.

MPD said on Twitter they are looking for a silver sedan with two people inside. One suspect is thought to be about 30-35 years old, wearing a red and gray sweatshirt, jeans and white shoes.

RELATED: Deadly shooting near Gallaudet University prompts search for suspects

And in separate occasions on Sept. 18 and 19, a 17-year-old boy and two other men were killed in unrelated shootings – part of a burst of violence over the past weekend that left at least eight people shot in D.C.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Nicholson Street NW around 9 p.m. on Saturday on a report of a person shot. They arrived to find a juvenile male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire & EMS personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

On Sunday, the victim was identified as 17-year-old Brian Villataro, of Northwest D.C. No suspect description was immediately available in the shooting.

A little more than two hours later, police in the city’s Seventh District were called to a shooting in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace SE. EMS personal arrived and found an adult male victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. A second adult male victim was located at a D.C. hospital also suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victims of the Savannah Terrace shooting were identified Sunday as 31-year-old Michael Pate and 28-year-old Djuan Proctor, both of Northeast D.C. 

RELATED: Teen, two other men killed in rash of shootings over weekend

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.