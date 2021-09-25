Man shot in Northeast DC, declared homicide

DC Police are on the look out for a white vehicle with multiple occupants, last seen traveling westbound from the scene.

WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed just before 6 p.m. Saturday in Northeast, D.C., according to police.

The shooting, determined to be a homicide, occurred on 5th and V Street, police said. They are now asking for the public’s help in looking out for a white vehicle with multiple people inside, last seen traveling westbound from the scene.

Police ask people to take no action, but call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 with any information.

In a separate incident, on Tuesday, police were called to the 1800 block of West Virginia Avenue in Northeast for a report of a shooting around 12:30 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department 5th District Watch Commander Lt. John Sprague. The man who was shot was left dead.

MPD said on Twitter they are looking for a silver sedan with two people inside. One suspect is thought to be about 30-35 years old, wearing a red and gray sweatshirt, jeans and white shoes.

And in separate occasions on Sept. 18 and 19, a 17-year-old boy and two other men were killed in unrelated shootings – part of a burst of violence over the past weekend that left at least eight people shot in D.C.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Nicholson Street NW around 9 p.m. on Saturday on a report of a person shot. They arrived to find a juvenile male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire & EMS personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

On Sunday, the victim was identified as 17-year-old Brian Villataro, of Northwest D.C. No suspect description was immediately available in the shooting.

A little more than two hours later, police in the city’s Seventh District were called to a shooting in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace SE. EMS personal arrived and found an adult male victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. A second adult male victim was located at a D.C. hospital also suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.