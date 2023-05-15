Man shot to death in Southwest DC

No suspect information has been released at this time.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Southwest D.C. Monday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Avenue just after 4:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was unconscious and not breathing when help arrived.

The unidentified man was later pronounced dead.

There is no word on any motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.