Man found shot and stabbed in Southeast, DC Police say

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries Friday morning.

WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was shot and stabbed in Southeast D.C. Friday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4400 block of F Street, Southeast around 4:20 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot as well as stabbed. A Watch Commander with MPD's Sixth District tells WUSA9 the man was conscious and breathing at the time he was taken to the hospital but did not have information about the severity of the man's injuries.

Police blocked off the 4400 block of F Street Southeast between 46th Street and Alabama Avenue for their investigation. There is no word when the road will reopen. Police ask drivers to you alternative routes.

Police did not offer information about possible suspects in this case and say no arrests have been made.