Man shot by own gun in Arlington County rideshare, police say

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A man fleeing from police was taken to an area hospital Wednesday night after he was shot by his own gun while in a rideshare in Arlington County.

Just after 8 p.m., Arlington County Police were notified of a Virginia State Police pursuit into Arlington County.

Police claim a person ran from the suspect vehicle on foot. This is when officers sent out an alert to be on the lookout for the man.

A short time later, an Arlington County officer saw the suspect get into a rideshare vehicle and a traffic stop was conducted at 10th Street North and North Edgewood Street.

Investigators say this is when the suspect's firearm discharged inside the vehicle, resulting in a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police did not say if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

The rideshare driver was not injured.

Arlington County Police and Virginia State Police remain on scene investigating.

LOCATION: Washington Blvd. / 10th St N

INCIDENT: Police Department Activity

IMPACT: All lanes of 10th St. N are closed from the intersection of Washington Blvd. to N Daniel St. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/yAowC48rm6 — Arlington Alert (@ArlingtonAlert) March 23, 2023

All lanes at 10th Street North closed from the intersection of Washington Boulevard to North Daniel Street following the incident.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes to avoid the area.

