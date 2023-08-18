Hyattsville man sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing stepdaughter

Quinton Perry, 63, is said to have abused the young girl starting when she was 8 to 12 years old.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A 63-year-old Hyattsville man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the sexual abuse of his own stepdaughter.

Quinton Perry was sentenced to life in prison plus 25 years on Friday for abusing the girl starting when she was 8 to 12 years old.

“He was like a stick of dynamite,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Ellen Opdyke during the sentencing hearing. “He came in and exploded this family. He physically abused the mother and committed the ultimate betrayal that an adult can against this child.”

In December of 2018, police say the victim reported that she had been sexually abused by Perry.

This tip initiated an investigation by the Prince George's County Police Department.

In January of 2019, the Child Advocacy Center interviewed the victim where she disclosed the details of the abuse, saying he touched her in her private parts, had her perform sex acts on him and more.

Police say Perry was convicted on August 3, 2022, after jurors deliberated for 30 minutes.

Detectives say the victim was 14 years old when she reported the abuse and 18 years old at the time of trial.

“Often victims don’t feel that they will be believed so it can be challenging for them to make the decision to come forward and report the abuse,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “This victim came forward and bravely faced her abuser during the trial and today during the sentencing hearing, telling the court the trauma that she suffered and how it continues to impact her life. I commend her for that. Fortunately, there is no statute of limitations on child sexual assault. This means it is never too late to get justice. I am glad that we were able to secure justice for this victim with this life plus 25 year sentence against Mr. Perry. He will never be able to harm another person in this county.”