Man ordered to stay away from Metrorails and stations following sexual assault conviction

According to prosecutors, the man tried to rape the woman in front of three eyewitnesses. After running, he return to metro and sexually assaulted another passenger.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man will spend years in prison for the kidnapping and attempted rape of a stranger he followed from a metro station in 2020.

According to a release from the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, 38-year-old Akiem Angel Williams was sentenced to 84 months in prison for kidnapping and first-degree burglary, and 72 months for assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual abuse, with the two prison terms running concurrently.

Additionally, upon release, Williams was ordered 10 years of supervised release and to register as a sex offender for life. He will also be required to stay away from all Metrorail trains and stations.

Prosecutors say the crime happened on Sept. 6, 2020, when Williams followed a woman out of the Georgia Avenue Metro Station just before 2 p.m. Williams then chased the woman into the lobby of an apartment building where the screamed for help. He cornered the victim, physically assaulted her, and tried to rape her in front of three eyewitnesses before someone shouted that they had called the police.

William ran as the woman was left curled in a corner, bleeding from the head. Once he ran away, Williams headed back to the Metro where he then sexually assaulted another rider before exposing himself.

Hours later he would encounter another victim and expose himself to her on a Metro train.

Williams was found guilty of his crimes on Oct. 17, 2022.

