Man sentenced to 275 months in prison for stabbing man to death after car crash

Herbert Smallwood was found guilty of stabbing a man to death after the victim's car flipped over in June 2021.

WASHINGTON — A man who was found guilty of stabbing another man to death in 2021 will spend more than 20 years in prison.

According to a release from the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, 42-year-old Herbert Smallwood pleaded guilty to killing Joseph Ogundoju on April 4, 2022.

Prosecutor's evidence showed that on June 30, 2021 around 7 p.m., Smallwood was riding in an SUV that was following another car. The other vehicle, a Ford Focus, crashed and flipped over in the 1600 block of 17th Place SE.

After the crash, Smallwood exited his car with a knife and proceeded to stab Ogundoju approximately 31 times.

Ogundoju died a short time later.

Surveillance video footage shows Smallwood's car following Ogundoju's Ford Focus immediately before the crash. The victim's blood was reportedly found on Smallwood's clothing. He was arrested the same day and has been in custody ever since.

A judge sentenced Smallwood to 275 months in prison Friday. Following his prison term, Smallwood will be placed on five years of supervised release.

