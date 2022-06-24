Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting woman, 5-year-old after argument over scooter

The 5-year-old survived but officials say the bullet remains lodged in the child's back.

WASHINGTON — A 27-year-old man was sentenced to decades in prison for his part in a 2021 shooting that left a woman and her 5-year-old child injured. The shooting appears to have stemmed from an argument over an electric scooter.

The shooting happened around 10th Avenue Northwest just before 7 p.m. on May 18, 2022.

Prior to the shooting, Anthony Bedney was riding a rented scooter. The victim, an unidentified woman, was outside her house with her family when she saw Bedney leave the scooter in a bike lane. She told Bedney he couldn't leave his scooter there before moving it to the side.

Bedney returned, walking up and kicking the scooter over.

The woman reportedly told Bedney, "my kids are playing here," to which Bedney replied with an expletive.

The woman's husband stepped in and approached Bedney while she and her two children backed away. The husband and Bedney argued before the father grabbed the scooter and threw it at Bedney.

Bedney was not hit and the father walked away to join his family.

As the family was going back into their home, Bedney put a black ski mask over his face and grabbed a gun from his bag. He opened fire on the family, shooting seven shots that hit the mother in her chest and neck and her 5-year-old child in the back.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for D.C., the mother was hospitalized for six weeks following the shooting. The child survived but the bullet remains lodged in their back.

The father and a 2-year-old child were not injured in the shooting.

Bedney ran after opening fire on the family. He was later arrested on May 21, 2021. He was charged with one count of assault with intent to kill with a dangerous weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Nearly a year after the shooting, Bedney pleaded guilty in April 2022. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday.