DC man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for fake federal agent scheme

In addition to the prison term, Haider Ali, 36, is ordered to serve 36 months of supervised release and pay back $757,922.66 in restitution to his victims.

WASHINGTON — A 36-year-old Virginia man was sentenced to almost six years in prison on Tuesday for his role in a scheme where he pretended to be a federal law enforcement officer for a number of purposes, including maintaining a series of apartments in which he failed to pay rent.

According to court documents, Ali and his co-conspirator, Arian Taherzadeh, 40, of Washington, D.C., impersonated federal officers using fake identification to rent luxury apartments and cheat the owners out of rent.

On Oct. 5, 2022, Ali pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy and bank fraud, and to the possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device.

Detectives say an investigation revealed that Ali and Taherzadeh ran a business called United States Special Police LLC (USSP), which was described as a private law enforcement, investigative, and protective services company, based in Washington.

The two men claimed to be investigators/special agents, even claiming an affiliation with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) which was, in fact, not true.

Police say the company was not associated in any way with the United States government or the District of Columbia and had never done business with the federal or D.C. governments.

As the scheme unfolded, Ali made several false claims including to be a participant in the capture of the wife of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and that his family had a royal bloodline.

Investigators say the duo used false claims like these to recruit others to join their "task force."

Ali and Taherzadeh then used their assumed law enforcement personas and the business to maintain leases for multiple apartments and parking spaces for supposed law enforcement operations at a luxury apartment complex in Southeast Washington.

These units included a penthouse where Ali and Taherzadeh possessed, among other things, a gun registered to Ali that was loaded with a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, surveillance equipment, law enforcement tactical gear and a machine capable of programming Personal Identification Verification (PIV) cards used to create false credentials.

The duo also used their false identification with law enforcement to obtain security footage in the building, as well as a list of the building’s residents, as well as their apartment numbers and contact information.

Throughout their tenancy, no rent was paid on the leased apartments or parking garage. This resulted in a loss to the building of $295,277, and to the garage of $7,854.

Police say from May 2017 running through March 2021, Ali engaged in a bank fraud scheme in which he generated more than $1 million.

Ali and Taherzadeh were arrested on April 6, 2022. Taherzadeh pleaded guilty on Aug. 1, 2022, to a federal conspiracy offense, unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device and voyeurism.

Taherzadeh is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 1, 2023.

Ali was ordered remanded to begin his sentence effective immediately.