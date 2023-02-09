Virgina man pleads guilty to shooting, killing his brother in 2022

Enoc Cruz Villafuerte pleaded guilty to shooting his brother in the chest while they were at their father's apartment in June 2022.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published in June 2022 immediately following the shooting.

A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to murdering his brother in Alexandria in June 2022.

According to the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney City of Alexandria, 23-year-old Enoc Cruz Villafuerte pleaded guilty Thursday to murder in the second degree and shooting in the commission of murder in connection with the death of his brother, 24-year-old Jonathan Cruz Villafuerte.

Enoc Cruz Villafuerte shot his brother in the chest while they were at their father's apartment in the 1400 block of North Beauregard Street. Investigators say the brothers were in the living room when the murder occurred and it did not appear there was a fight or struggle leading up to the shooting.

Jonathan Cruz Villafuerte died at the apartment.

Officials have not released any information regarding why Enoc Cruz Villafuerte shot his brother.

Enoc Cruz Villafuerte will be sentenced on April 20, 2023. The maximum penalty for murder in the second degree is 40 years in jail. The maximum penalty for shooting in the commission of murder is five years.

