MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Montgomery County Police are investigating a domestic-related homicide in Montgomery Village where a man shot his own son-in-law.

Police responded to the 10200 block of Wild Apple Circle in Montgomery Village just before 10 p.m. Thursday for the report of a shooting.

Police said they found both Christopher Repp, 43, and Michael Ewell, 57, suffering from gunshot wounds in an upstairs bedroom of the home.

Repp died on scene as a result of his injuries and Ewell was transferred to a local hospital.

Police said both Repp and Ewell live at the same home. Ewell was arrested and is charged with first-degree murder.

This remains an ongoing investigation and detective ask anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

