Man killed in Temple Hills shooting identified

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the deadly shooting of Omar Smith.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Police have identified a man killed in Temple Hills, Maryland over the weekend.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers were called to the 3700 block of Dunlap Street around noon Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, later identified as 31-year-old Omar Smith, died from his injuries.

Investigators are working to identify any suspects and determine a motive in the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (301) 516-2512. Anonymous tips can be give through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Please refer to case number 23-0012032.