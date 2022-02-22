x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man killed in shooting in Southeast DC, police say

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Marcquael Chambers.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE just before 11:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services took the man to a nearby hospital where he died. 

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Marcquael Chambers.

No suspect information or motive has been released at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or use the text tip line at 50411. MPD offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for a homicide committed in the District. 

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Why are people in Southeast DC considering moving from the neighborhood?

Residents in southeast DC say the rampant crime in the area is causing them to consider moving out of the neighborhood

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Lakeforest Mall employee stabbed to death on Presidents Day