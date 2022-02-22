Man killed in shooting in Southeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE just before 11:15 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services took the man to a nearby hospital where he died.
The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Marcquael Chambers.
No suspect information or motive has been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or use the text tip line at 50411. MPD offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for a homicide committed in the District.
