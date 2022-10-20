Man killed in Prince George's Co. shooting

There is no word on the victim's identity at this time. Police have not released any information regarding a suspect.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

There is no word on the victim's identity at this time. Police have not released any information regarding a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.

This is not the first shooting to happen in the 3200 block of Walters Lane this year. In September, three people were injured in two different shootings in the area within a week.

