Man shot and killed inside Northeast DC McDonald's

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a McDonald's in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday evening.

At 6:45 p.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department received word of a man shot inside a McDonald's in the 1600 block of Benning Road NE.

Once at the scene, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound and not breathing. He was still alive at the time, but a short time later, the man died.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Investigators say to be on the lookout for a man last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, with a black sweatshirt wrapped around his waist with twists in his hair, armed with a handgun.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call police at 202-727-9099/text 5041.

