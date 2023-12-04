Man shot and killed inside Northeast DC McDonald's

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a McDonald's in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday evening.
At 6:45 p.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department received word of a man shot inside a McDonald's in the 1600 block of Benning Road NE.
Once at the scene, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound and not breathing. He was still alive at the time, but a short time later, the man died.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
Police are still looking for a suspect in this case.
Investigators say to be on the lookout for a man last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, with a black sweatshirt wrapped around his waist with twists in his hair, armed with a handgun.
The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.
Anyone with more information is encouraged to call police at 202-727-9099/text 5041.
