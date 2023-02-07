DC man indicted in deadly carjacking spree that took the life of an off-duty Metro bus driver, 2 dogs

The carjacking spree began in Prince George's County, Maryland, and ended in a shootout with officers in Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — A 22-year-old D.C. man was indicted on several charges Tuesday in connection with a deadly carjacking spree that took the life of a bus driver and two dogs.

Daeyon Ross was indicted by a grand jury in D.C. on charges of assault with intent to kill while armed; carjacking; assault on a police officer while armed; assault with a dangerous weapon; using, carrying, possessing, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment of more than one year.

According to the government's evidence, on July 2, the Metropolitan Police Department's Air Support Unit (Falcon) spotted Ross driving recklessly at high speeds from D.C. into Prince George's County.

While in Prince George's County, investigators claim Ross carjacked multiple cars while armed with a stolen handgun equipped with a large capacity magazine. During the carjacking spree, police say Ross shot and killed a 56-year-old Metro bus driver and two dogs.

Ross then re-entered D.C., where he reportedly crashed one of the carjacked vehicles in a Northeast, D.C. neighborhood.

Detectives say Ross used his gun to carjack yet another vehicle from a D.C. resident who was returning from church. He then allegedly attempted to flee again before crashing into police officers in Maryland that were chasing him.

Police claim this is when Ross open fire on law enforcement. Officers returned fire and Ross surrendered shortly after. Neither Ross nor any officers were injured in the shootout.