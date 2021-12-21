Man found shot to death inside apartment in Hyattsville

Police arrived and found one man with multiple gunshot wounds dead inside an apartment.

HYATTSTOWN, Md. — The Prince George's Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Hyattsville Tuesday evening.

At around 3:30 p.m. police responded to an apartment complex in the 7900 block of 14th Avenue. When police arrived they found a man in an apartment who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead at the scene according to police.

Over the summer in August of 2020, there was a triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured in the area. Police say the two shootings are not connected.

On that day, Prince George's Police found one of the three shooting victims dead. Another victim was taken to a local hospital and the third victim walked into a hospital on his own. All three victims were men, police said.

Detectives are working to develop a suspect(s) and a motive in today's homicide. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS.

Update: Fatal shooting in the 7900 block of 14th Avenue. Prelim: At approx 3:30 pm officers responded to the scene and discovered an adult male in an apartment with gunshot wounds to the upper body. man was pronounced dead at scene @wusa9 @KurtBrooksWUSAhttps://t.co/bGJAeBG867 pic.twitter.com/fppRd2vHr7 — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) December 21, 2021