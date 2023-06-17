Prince George's Co. police investigate deadly shooting

Police are still searching for suspects in this case.

WASHINGTON — Police in Prince George's County are asking for the public's help after a man was found shot dead.

The Prince George's County Police Department said the shooting happened in Walker Mill, Maryland, late Friday night. Police say an adult male was found shot to death in the area of Addison Road South and Wilburn Drive at around 11:25 p.m. on Friday.

The call originated as a welfare check, according to a tweet from the police department. They say once they arrived on scene, they found the victim outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case. Police have not offered any suspect information. Investigators are still working to establish a motive in this case. It is not yet clear what led up to the deadly shooting.

The identity of the man killed has not yet been made public.

PGPD is asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or on their website, PGCrimeSolvers.com.

Homicide Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Addison Rd S and Wilburn Dr. At approx. 11:25 pm officers responded to the location for a check on the welfare call. pic.twitter.com/UbumiarMSE — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 17, 2023