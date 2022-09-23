Man dead inside overturned car struck by gunfire, police say

Investigators say the car has several bullet holes. They are still working to determine exactly how the man died.

WASHINGTON — A man was found dead inside a car riddled with bullet holes that was found overturned on Kenilworth Avenue Northeast at Interstate 295 early Friday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a call of a crash just after midnight on Friday. When officers arrived, they found a car flipped over. The car had several bullet holes in it, and a man was found dead inside.

A witness told police someone was shooting at the car, according to a MPD Watch Commander. Investigators have not yet said whether the man died from gunshot wounds or because of the crash and vehicle overturning.

Southbound lanes of I-295 were closed at Burroughs Avenue for the police investigation early Friday. All roads in the area have reopened as of 5:30 a.m.

Police have not yet released any additional information about a possible suspect or suspects in this case and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information about what happened should contact investigators by calling 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.