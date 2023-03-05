Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Hyattsville fire

The fire happened in an apartment in the 6100 block of 42nd Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating a homicide in Hyattsville, Maryland after a man was found dead in an apartment fire Wednesday.

At 2:04 p.m., crews with the Prince George's Fire Department arrived at the apartment in the 6100 block of 42nd Avenue in Hyattsville.

At the scene, crews noticed the three-story building on fire with flames coming from a kitchen.

One adult man was found dead within the apartment caught on fire.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of his death.

They claim the victim was found suffering from obvious signs of trauma to his body. A death investigation that was originally launched when he was found, has since changed to a homicide investigation.

Police claim the man's injuries are consistent with that of what would be expected in a homicide.

The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Police believe this was an isolate incident and there is no active threat to the community.

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this incident and provide the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.