Man found fatally shot in Northeast DC, police say

Police are looking for individuals in connection with the death of 31-year-old Martinez Johnson of Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — D.C. police are investigating a deadly shooting in Northeast that happened Sunday morning.

According to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting left 31-year-old Martinez Johnson of Northeast dead.

At around 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound.

DC Fire and EMS arrived at the location and determined that Johnson wasn't showing signs of life and he was later taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police tweeted that they are looking for a white car with four women and a man inside in connection to the shooting. The tags of the car are unknown.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this case and are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099. Anyone who provides MPD information that can possibly lead to an arrest or conviction could earn up to $25,000. People can also provide police with anonymous information by texting the message "TEXT TIP LINE" to 50411.