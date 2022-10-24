Man dies weeks after quadruple shooting near Northwest DC apartment

WASHINGTON — Weeks after a shooting near a Northwest D.C. apartment left four men injured, one of the victims has died.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, 21-year-old Christian Mitchell was one of four men shot in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest near Tyler House Apartments on Oct. 6.
The shooting was reported just after 1 p.m. When officers arrived they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds. All four were taken to area hospitals for help. Mitchell succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 21, 15 days after he was shot.
At the time of the shooting, police asked the public to keep an eye out for a car that appears to be a Kia Sedan with unknown tags, pictured in the tweet below.
No more suspect information has been released.
Mitchell's death is being investigated as a homicide, according to MPD.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can text the tip line at 50411.
