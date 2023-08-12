Murder suspect caught in Maryland after man found dead, woman injured Saturday morning in Wauseon

Maryland State Police caught and arrested Jose Daniel Aguilera Cespedes after Wauseon police named him a person of interest Saturday.

WAUSEON, Ohio — A man is dead and a woman is recovering from her injuries Saturday morning after a stabbing in Wauseon. A suspect in the attack was later found driving east in Maryland.

Officers responded to a call of an injured person on the front porch of a residence in the 400 block of E. Park Street in Wauseon around 8 a.m. on Saturday, according to a press release from the Wauseon Police Department.

Police say 64-year-old Edwin Aguilera was found dead at the scene on the front porch from multiple stab wounds, along with an injured woman, Candeleria Cespedes De Aguilera. The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

After an investigation by Wauseon police and Ohio BCI it was determined that 25-year-old Jose Daniel Aguilera Cespedes was the lone suspect.

An arrest warrant was issued for Aguilera Cespedes for murder and felonious assault.

About 8 hours later, police in Frederick County, Maryland arrested Aguilera Cespedes after he fled a traffic stop and crashed into a Maryland State police cruiser.

Maryland State Police say Aguilera was driving east on I-70 in Maryland when troopers were made aware of his black Honda Accord and that he was wanted on warrants for homicide and felony assault.

When troopers attempted to stop Aguilera, he struck a marked patrol vehicle before fleeing, leading police on a pursuit that lasted approximately three miles before he was stopped and detained.

Aguilera was charged with 1st and 2nd-degree assault as well as traffic violations relating to the vehicle pursuit.

Anyone with information should call Wauseon police at 419-335-3821.

