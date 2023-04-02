MPD: Man dead, woman critically injured in domestic-related incident in Southeast DC

At this time, police say it is unclear what caused the injuries.

WASHINGTON — An investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. after a domestic-related incident left one man dead and a woman seriously injured.

Around 7:36 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of 14th Street, Southeast in response to the incident.

At the scene, officers discovered a man with critical injuries and one woman with critical injuries.

At this time, police say it is unclear what caused the injuries.

Investigators say the man was later pronounced dead at the scene and the woman has since been taken to an area hospital where she is receiving treatment for her injuries.

Homicide detectives are on scene conducting an investigation into the incident.

