Crime

Man dead following shooting in Montgomery Co.

Currently, police have not arrested anyone connected to this incident and are working to identify a suspect.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police officers in Montgomery Co. are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Treetop Lane in Silver Spring minutes before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived they found a man suffering from trauma to the upper body. Despite trying to provide life-saving efforts, the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Currently, police have not arrested anyone connected to this incident and are working to identify a suspect. Police do not believe there is a danger to the community. 

During a press briefing, officials stated that the victim's family has been contacted and that they are waiting to release the victim's identity. In addition, police say they are looking through surveillance footage as they continue to investigate.

Officers have not provided any additional information about this case. This is an ongoing investigation.

