Crime

1 dead after car crashed into pole, burst into flames

The collision was so serious that specialists were called in to handle the investigation, Maryland State Police said.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after he drove off of the road and crashed into a utility pole in Charles County on Thursday evening, Maryland State Police said.

At about 7:10 p.m. troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Liverpool Point Road near Riverside Road in Nanjemoy.

The crash was so serious that police said they requested a collision reconstruction specialist (CRS) to take over the investigation.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was driving a 2013 Toyota Rav4, according to police. 

He was driving north on Liverpool Point Road when the car crossed the center line and veered off the road, police said. 

The car flew into the air, hit a utility pole, crossed a grassy area, stopped near the woods - and then caught fire, according to police.

The driver was pronounced dead when police arrived.

Police said they are working to identify the driver and are investigating the reasons for the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at 301-392-1200.

