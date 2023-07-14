Man convicted in 2021 murder of Prince George's Co. student athlete

Dorian Hurd, 20, was shot and killed in the parking lot of a strip mall in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 32-year-old man from Oxon Hill was convicted Thursday of the murder of a 20-year-old student athlete back in March of 2021. Tevin Ream was found guilty of first-degree murder and other related charges for the shooting death of Dorian Hurd.

Investigators say despite the arrest and conviction, the motive is still a mystery. Hurd had gone to a tattoo shop to get a tattoo at a strip mall in the 4300 block of St. Banrabas Road. When he stepped outside, surveillance video showed Ream pass by him closely, and minutes later opened fire on Hurd.

“He intended to shoot him,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Thea Zumwalt, during the closing arguments. “He walked right up to him and shot him in the head.”

Ream took off across the street and tried to get rid of the gun. He entered a business and hid the weapon inside. He was arrested as he left the business.

State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy said Hurd was a promising vibrant athlete with a promising future whose death impacted the entire community.

Hurd, whose family and friends packed the courtroom throughout the trial, was a student at the University of the District of Columbia and was a graduate of Blake High School.

"This verdict will hopefully bring some relief and closure to the family and ensure that Mr. Ream is held accountable for this senseless crime," Braveboy said in a statement.