PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 24-year-old man is facing several charges after he choked a 41-year-old tow company employee to death over a tow fee dispute, Prince George's County police said.

Officers were called around 1:50 p.m. Sunday to the 5000 block of College Avenue in College Park where they saw Damian Howard holding the victim in a chokehold, police said. The victim was unconscious, police said.

The victim was identified as Tarreak Butler, police said.

The police officers demanded Howard release Butler, then they performed CPR on Butler.

Butler was officially pronounced dead an hour later by The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who conducted the autopsy. Butler's death was declared a homicide due to asphyxia strangulation, police said.

Howard is charged with second-degree murder, assault and related charges, police said. He is being held without bond, police said.

It's unclear what led to the assault, but authorities said they believe Howard assaulted Butler over a towing fee.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-772-4925. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477, or go online to www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app.

