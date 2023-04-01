Man charged with murder for deadly shooting in Arlington

The man is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police have taken a man into custody in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in Arlington.

James Ray Williams, 40, of Arlington, Virginia is charged with Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Schedule I/II Narcotics for his alleged involvement.

He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Around 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, March 28, a 28-year-old man was discovered with upper body trauma in an apartment in the Buckingham neighborhood.

Public Information Officer Ashley Savage said officers were called to the 100 block of N. Thomas Street for a report of unknown trouble around 11:25 a.m.

Once on scene, the officers learned a maintenance worker entered an apartment and found a man dead inside. Police later identified the man as 28-year-old Sean Bowman. Police do not believe he lived in the apartment where he was found. Investigators identified him as having no fixed address.

Further investigation revealed Bowman died from a gunshot wound.

This is the first reported homicide of the year in Arlington.

Detectives continue to investigate the events that prior to the shooting. This incident remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us .