Police charge man with murder after deadly shooting at Woodbridge apartments

In August, police increased the reward to find Jeffrey Donelle Hampton, 34, of Woodbridge.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man wanted for murder after a deadly shooting in Woodbridge has turned himself over to police.

Jeffrey Donelle Hampton, 34, was charged with one count of murder, one count of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling after turning himself in Wednesday. He is being held without bond for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting that occurred back in May.

At 2:43 p.m. on May 21, officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to the Misty Ridge Apartments, located on Lost Canyon Court, off of Richmond Highway, to investigate a shooting. Through an investigation, they discovered that a 25-year-old Woodbridge man, identified as Michael Hawkins III, and another man were involved in an argument in front of the complex over an ongoing issue.

Eventually, the two men started shooting at each other and Hawkins was struck in the lower body. The suspect left the scene after the shooting. He was later identified as Hampton.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Hawkins suffering from a gunshot wound and began providing first aid until the county's fire and rescue crew arrived. Hawkins was then taken to a local hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead due to his injuries.