Alexandria man charged with murder after body found in Mount Vernon Hospital parking lot

Detectives previously arrested three men and a woman for the concealment of a dead body.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Virginia man has been charged for the murder of a woman found dead in the Mount Vernon Hospital parking lot back in April.

Brenda Ochoa Guerrero, 33, of Alexandria, Virginia was found unconscious in the parking lot of the hospital by a community member on April 13.

Detectives found surveillance footage of two men who drove the car to the hospital parking lot and two people who were in the SUV that picked them up. Through an anonymous tip, detectives identified David Littlefield, 43, and Eric Thompson, 36, both of Alexandria as the men who drove Ochoa Guerrero's car and left her in the parking lot. The two men were picked up in another car driven by Eric Rubio, 35, of Alexandria and Yuris Pineda Gallegos, 29, of Maryland.

All four have been charged with felony concealment of a dead body.

On Oct. 6, police arrested and charged Eric Antonio Rubio, 36, of Alexandria with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Rubio remains held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone who may have information about this death investigation is asked to call 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web –Click HERE . Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App and follow the steps to “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.

WATCH NEXT: