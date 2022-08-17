Maryland man charged with making explosive devices after home invasion

According to police, Dominic M. Valentini held a machete to a family member's throat & pretended to stab him with a steak knife.

FREDERICK, Md. — A joint investigation between the Brunswick Police Department (BPD) and the Office of the State Fire Marshal office, lead to the arrest of Dominic M. Valenti after officers found two improvised explosive devices (IED) in a backpack he was wearing after Valenti allegedly threatened his family member.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, BPD responded to a home in the 100 block of West C Street on August 7. Investigators say Dominic M. Valenti forced his way into a family member's home and threatened to kill them.

While inside the home Valenti allegedly held a machete to a family member's throat and pretended to stab the person with a steak knife. Officials say Valenti never actually stabbed the victim.

Afterward, officers arrested Valenti and found possible IED's during their search of Valenti's property. Once those devices were found, the Office of the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad was requested.

While Maryland Fire Marshals were working the case, Bomb Technicians performed what they call a "diagnostics on the devices".

Valenti was then taken to a nearby hospital for an emergency evaluation.

"The quick recognition of the potential hazard with these devices by Brunswick Police and their decision to immediately contact us was absolutely appropriate in this incident," said State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci.

Once Valenti was released from the Frederick Health Hospital he was charged with manufacturing and possessing a destructive device, home invasion, three counts of second-degree assault, third-degree burglary, first-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.