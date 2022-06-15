Murder suspect charged with assaulting officers trying to arrest him in Capitol Heights

Reginald Hawkins, 47, was arrested and charged with the killing of his girlfriend, who was found dead in her home.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A man wanted in connection with a murder from last year has been charged with killing his girlfriend and assaulting two officers from the Prince George's County Department (PGPD), authorities say.

Reginald Hawkins, 47, was arrested and charged homicide and assault, according to the department's statement.

Officers discovered a woman dead inside her home on November 18, 2021, in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue, PGPD said.

The woman was identified as Nakisha McMillian, 42, of Capitol Heights.

Police say the preliminary investigation that the two had a relationship and were living with each other.

PGPD started an investigation into her death, however, it wasn't until June 10, 2022, that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that the death was a homicide.

On the following day, June 11, detectives with the PGPD obtained an arrest warrant for Hawkins in connection to the death of his girlfriend.

On June 13, at exactly 5:00 a.m., police served the arrest warrant at Hawkins's residence on Eastern Avenue. The officers knocked on the front door a few times, and a family member opened the front door to let them inside, police said.

Two officers announced themselves before speaking to Hawkins, who was waiting for the officers in the basement with a shotgun in his hand, according to police.

He pointed his gun at the officers, and the two officers discharged their weapons. No one was hurt in the shooting.

Hawkins was taken into custody, and his weapon was recovered on the scene.

In addition to second-degree murder and charges stemming from the 2021 homicide, Hawkins is also charged with first- and second-degree assault for pointing the weapon at the two officers.

He is being held on a no-bond status, and he's in the custody of the Department of Corrections.