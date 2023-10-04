'She was my baby girl' | Little girl and her mother killed in crash that police believe was intentional

Prince William County Police believe the man driving, was arguing with the woman who was killed when he allegedly drove into oncoming traffic on purpose.

DUMFRIES, Va. — Police arrested a man Friday, who they say intentionally drove into oncoming traffic, killing a woman and a 5-year-old girl in Virginia.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the area of Dumfries Road and Fortuna Center Plaza just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers say 33-year-old Mustafa Nofel Aljazairi was driving with a woman and a 5-year-old girl in a 2007 Chrysler 300 on Dumfries Road when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban, that was going in the opposite direction.

"I just couldn't believe it, I just kept telling myself it's some sick trick it's not real." said Divine Fontain.

He told WUSA9 the woman killed was his estranged wife, Dorothy Fontain, and the little girl was his 5-year-old daughter Empress Fontain.

"She's my baby girl," said Fontain.

He described his little girl as being full of light and his whole world.

"I'm totally lost, I'm totally lost right now," said Fontain.

He told WUSA9 he believed Aljazairi was Dorothy's boyfriend. Police said the two had some sort of argument prior to the crash, and that they believe he crashed intentionally.

Police said neither Aljazairi or Fontain were wearing seatbelts. They said the child wasn't properly restrained either.

Fontain described his relationship with Dorothy as complicated, but said what wasn't complicated was their love for Empress and their other children.

"She created a spark in me. I'd put on the little tutu and sit at the table and play tea with her. Dorothy always said she got you wrapped around her fingers and she knows it. She was a light for this world and she didn't get to shine all the way," said Fontain.

Aljazairi was injured but is expected to survive.

He was arrested at his home in Stafford two days after the crash. He faces two counts of manslaughter and one count of malicious wounding. He is currently being held without bond.