Man charged in Dumfries quintuple shooting has a criminal past with firearms, police say

Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that left four teens critically injured and a 3-year-old girl dead.

DUMFRIES, Va. — The D.C. man charged with second degree murder in connection to the quintuple shooting in Dumfries, Va. was arraigned Thursday morning in a Prince William County Court.

A judge ordered that Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, remain in custody without bond for the incident that left four teenagers critically injured and a three-year-old dead just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Prince William County Police say Oglesby shot five minors in the 17900 block of Milroy Court, including his 17-year-old girlfriend. Investigators say a fight broke out between the couple and the altercation escalated until shots were fired.

Inside the home, police found four more victims who had been shot in the basement ranging from 3 to 16 years old. The youngest died on the scene, according to police.

Oglesby is also facing four counts of aggravated malicious wounding and 5 counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

Shahrooz Kahn, a neighbor that stepped in to help Oglesby's girlfriend, told WUSA9 that he heard the gunshots followed by screams. The sound was all captured by his Ring camera outside his door. "She kept saying I don't want to die," said Kahn.

While the 17-year-old was on the ground, Kahn says she told police that her boyfriend was the one responsible for the shooting and that he had a criminal history. "She said he is also on the run from the cops because he has a detained order or something like that," said Kahn.

A bench warrant for Oglesby's arrest was issued out of D.C. on Oct. 4, 2022 for failing to appear in court for a hearing. Court documents reveal that Oglesby was charged for carrying a pistol without a license and tampering with his ankle monitor in 2021.

Oglesby is due back in court on March 23 for a preliminary hearing.