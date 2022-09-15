Man accused of assaulting elderly man charged after victim dies from his injuries

Police believe the suspect got into an argument with the 87-year-old man over a car door hitting the suspect's car.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELTSVILLE, Md. — A man is now facing common law murder charges after the 87-year-old victim he is accused of assaulting died from his injuries.

The charges stem from an attack on June 2 in Beltsville, Maryland.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, Johnny Lee Shepherd, 87, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after he was beaten in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road.

Days after the reported attack, investigators arrested 25-year-old Julias Wright and 44-year-old Christina Felder.

Officers claim Felder and the man got into a fight over possible damage done to Felder's car after the man opened his car door. Felder then allegedly called Wright to join her and the pair attacked the victim, according to investigators.

On July 28, Shepherd died from his injuries, police say. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled his death a homicide.

Wright and Felder, who are a couple, were both originally charged with second-degree assault. Felder was also charged with solicitation of assault in the second degree.

Now, Wright faces first-degree assault charges along with common law murder charges, according to court documents.

There is no word at this time if Felder's charges will be changed as well.