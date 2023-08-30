Man charged for killing a suspect in the murder of Akira Wilson

Jeremiah Evans, 19, also known for his rap names "Jerb" and "Jerbo" is being held without bond for the killing of Khalliqo Ford.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A man has been charged for killing a suspect in the murder of a Jackson-Reed High School student who was found shot to dead in a Northeast D.C. hotel room.

Jeremiah Evans, 19, also known for his rap names "Jerb" and "Jerbo," according to court documents, was arraigned in D.C. court after being charged with first-degree murder while armed for allegedly killing 18-year-old Khalliqo Ford of Southeast D.C.

Ford was found dead at the Green Leaf Apartments in Southwest D.C. on June 15, according to police.

Court documents indicate that Ford was a suspect in the death of Akira Wilson, a former Jackson-Reed High School student who was found dead inside a room in the Hilton Garden in Northeast D.C. just before Thanksgiving of last year.

Investigators say a party was being held inside the hotel room and that Wilson was found dead from a single gunshot wound.

Months after the homicide, Wilson's family and friends held a press conference naming two people involved in the case.

"The young adults responsible for the murder of Akira Wilson are..." Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner and family friend Robbie Woodland began.

Woodland went on to name a 19-year-old female coworker of Wilson and a 17-year-old boy, who DC court records show has been a fugitive from justice accused of armed carjacking in Maryland.

Court documents do not link Evans to Akira Wilson. However, the documents released on Wednesday do indicate that witnesses that identified Evans as the shooter in Ford's death have also been interviewed in Wilson's case

Evans was arrested in District Heights, Maryland by the Capital Area Fugitive Task Force. Two weapons were recovered from the scene, according to court documents.

He is due back in court September 27.