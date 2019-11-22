COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Prince George's County Police have arrested Eric Tata, 24, of College Park, Maryland, who they said broke into a girl's apartment and hid in her closet wearing a towel.

Police responded to the 4600 block of Knox Road in College Park, Maryland around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday for the call of a burglary. A female victim that said she heard a noise in her apartment and when she went to investigate she found Tata in her bedroom closet wearing a towel.

The victim said Tata ran off when she screamed. Police said the victim was not hurt.

Police said after canvassing the area, they discovered Tata returned to his apartment in a neighboring building. He was taken into custody without incident.

Tata is charged with fourth-degree burglary, trespassing and peeping tom. Detectives would like to speak with anyone who man have had a similar experience with Tata. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-699-2601.

