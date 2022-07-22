x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: Man barricades himself, infant inside Bowie home; now in custody

Police said after several hours of negotiations, and after releasing other family members including a young teen, a man came out of the house holding an infant.
Credit: WUSA9

BOWIE, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) arrested a man who they say barricaded himself and a baby inside a Bowie home for nearly seven hours Friday. 

The department first tweeted about the ongoing situation just before 10 a.m., saying there was heavy police activity along the Fairview Vista Road and Annapolis Road. But police later said it all began with a call at 7 a.m. Residents were asked to avoid the area until the situation was resolved. 

"The man was making statements that he might harm themselves and we always assume weapons are in the location whether it stated so or not," PGPD Chief Malik Aziz  said. 

According to PGPD, after several hours of negotiations that included the help of a mental health professional, a man came out of the home holding the baby in his arms. Aziz said the suspect released other family members, including a woman and a young teen, in the early hours of the negotiation. He believes the suspect was in mental distress. 

No injuries were reported.

"There were no weapons, no guns, no shots fired today," Aziz said. "We brought this to a successful and peaceful conclusion."

Police say roads near the area of Fairwood Parkway and Annapolis Rd will reopen, after being shut down during the barricade.

Police have not named the suspect, but said he was put under arrest for a probation violation.

RELATED: Barricade incident in Alexandria ends 'peacefully,' 52-year-old man in custody

RELATED: Woman dead, man in custody after barricade incident in Prince George's County

RELATED: Police: Man shot, woman in custody after active barricade in SW DC Mandarin Oriental hotel

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Breaking: Shooting inside luxury SW DC hotel Thursday, woman in custody