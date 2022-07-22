Police: Man barricades himself, infant inside Bowie home; now in custody

Police said after several hours of negotiations, and after releasing other family members including a young teen, a man came out of the house holding an infant.

BOWIE, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) arrested a man who they say barricaded himself and a baby inside a Bowie home for nearly seven hours Friday.

The department first tweeted about the ongoing situation just before 10 a.m., saying there was heavy police activity along the Fairview Vista Road and Annapolis Road. But police later said it all began with a call at 7 a.m. Residents were asked to avoid the area until the situation was resolved.

"The man was making statements that he might harm themselves and we always assume weapons are in the location whether it stated so or not," PGPD Chief Malik Aziz said.

According to PGPD, after several hours of negotiations that included the help of a mental health professional, a man came out of the home holding the baby in his arms. Aziz said the suspect released other family members, including a woman and a young teen, in the early hours of the negotiation. He believes the suspect was in mental distress.

No injuries were reported.

"There were no weapons, no guns, no shots fired today," Aziz said. "We brought this to a successful and peaceful conclusion."

Police say roads near the area of Fairwood Parkway and Annapolis Rd will reopen, after being shut down during the barricade.