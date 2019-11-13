WASHINGTON — Montgomery County Police are investigating after an adult male was allegedly attacked by six juveniles at a Silver Spring Popeye's on Tuesday night.

Authorities were called to the Popeye's at 11311 Lockwood Dr.in Silver Spring, Maryland around 8 p.m.

Montgomery County Police said the victim's wife called in the assault and said her husband, who is in his 50's, was attacked by a group of six African-American juveniles all dressed in black hoodies.

Police said the man suffered an injury to his lip during the attack and that the group of suspects fled in an unknown direction after the incident.

There is currently no known motive for why the man was attacked, according to police.

The attack comes in the same month that a man was stabbed to death in an Oxon Hill Popeyes, and just days after a Popeyes in Mitchellville Plaza in Maryland was robbed Friday evening.

Police have since released the name of the suspect of the stabbing as 30-year-old Ricoh McClain of District Heights, Maryland. McClain is charged with fatally stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis, who had apparently cut a 15-minute line inside an Oxon Hill Popeyes restaurant to get one of the franchises' wildly popular chicken sandwiches.

Police are still looking for McClain, who they said could be armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it comes in.

