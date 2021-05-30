Police: Man asked to leave Loudoun restaurant opens fire on employee

The subject threatened the employee as he was leaving. The shooting occurred a short time later

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting outside of a restaurant in Sterling.

The restaurant, called Tommy’s Place II, is located in the 150 block of Enterprise Street.

Around 11:15 p.m. on May 29, an individual who had been asked to leave the restaurant opened fire on an employee and struck a window, police said. The subject had threatened the employee as he was leaving and the shooting occurred a short time later.

An armed security guard then shot multiple times at the subject’s vehicle as he left the scene.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 5’5” tall, 195 pounds, and was wearing a black shirt. He left the area in a black Toyota Tundra.