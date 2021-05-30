Police: Man asked to leave Loudoun restaurant opens fire on employee

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting outside of a restaurant in Sterling.
The restaurant, called Tommy’s Place II, is located in the 150 block of Enterprise Street.
Around 11:15 p.m. on May 29, an individual who had been asked to leave the restaurant opened fire on an employee and struck a window, police said. The subject had threatened the employee as he was leaving and the shooting occurred a short time later.
An armed security guard then shot multiple times at the subject’s vehicle as he left the scene.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 5’5” tall, 195 pounds, and was wearing a black shirt. He left the area in a black Toyota Tundra.
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are working to locate the subject involved in the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective S. Coderre of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. You can also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
