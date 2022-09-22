Man arrested for shooting juvenile near DC high school, police say

On Thursday, police arrested 45-year-old Delmar Whitley. He has been charged with assault with intent to kill using a gun.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a juvenile injured near a high school in Southeast D.C.

According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue SE around noon on Aug. 31. When officers arrived, they found a young boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

On Thursday, police arrested 45-year-old Delmar Whitley. He has been charged with assault with intent to kill using a gun.

Police have not released any information regarding a motive in the shooting or if Whitley knew the boy who was injured prior to shooting him.

READ NEXT: