Man accused of multiple carjackings, shootings in DC and Maryland arrested

Drivers were terrorized at a Wheaton mall when a man, recently released from Federal prison, repeatedly tried to steal cars at gunpoint before shooting a woman.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a man in connection to multiple carjackings and shootings across both D.C. and Montgomery County, Maryland.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), 43-year-old Monteray Horn was arrested in Wheaton and faces charges of carjacking, attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime, felony possession of a gun and home invasion.

Police say the crimes Horn is accused of committing all happened within a day.

Major Crimes detectives say earlier in the day of his arrest, Horn boarded a Metro train in Anacostia and shot at another man. The bullet went through the man's clothing but he was not injured.

When the train stopped, detectives claim Horn left the Metro station and stole a car at gunpoint in D.C. He allegedly later abandoned the stolen car and got onto another Metro train, riding it to the Wheaton stop. Investigators say he then went to Westfield Wheaton Mall and tried to carjack an Audi just after 11 a.m.

During the attempted carjacking, police claim Horn pointed a gun at a woman, who had two young children with her, and demanded the car keys. The woman was able to grab her children and run away. When Horn got into the car, detectives claim he was not able to start it so he left to carjack another car in the area, a small red Honda.

Investigators say the Honda driver was able to get away and Horn moved on, attempting to carjack a third car, a BMW. Horn allegedly fired at the BMW, shooting out a window. The woman who was driving the car was not injured.

Horn reportedly then tried for a fourth time to carjack another car in the area, a Hyundai Tucson. Police say he walked up to the Hyundai Tucson and tried to open the door before the woman driving the car was able to get away.

Detectives believe Horn then ran across the parking lot and attempted to carjack a fifth car, shooting at the woman driving and hitting her in the face. Unable to steal her car after shooting her, Horn reportedly ran away.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for help. She has undergone surgery and is currently listed in serious, but stable condition.

Officers later tracked Horn to a home in the 2900 block of Faulkner Place. He is accused of forcing his way into the house after smashing a window with the butt of his gun.

Horn was taken into custody around 11:15 a.m. Police say they found a .40-caliber handgun was located at the scene.