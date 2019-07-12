WASHINGTON — A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of three people at a Northeast apartment on Saturday morning.

D.C. Police have charged Vaughn Alexander Kosh for the first-degree murder of 38-year-old Alayna Dawnielle Howard.

Police said that around 5:14 a.m. on Saturday, Fifth District officers responded to an apartment complex at 1716 Capitol Ave in Northeast. There, they found Howard dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, as well as another adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds and an adult male suffering from both gunshot wounds and stab wounds.

Both the adult woman and male were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The identities of the two victims, as well as the status of their injuries, have not yet been released. Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the crime.

Anyone with information can report anonymously by contacting D.C. Police at 202-727-9099 or by texting the 50411.

The incident came just a week after triple shooting in Southeast that left one man dead and two others injured. Police said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of 30th Street, SE around 10:51 a.m, and are still on the lookout for the suspect.

RELATED: Man dead, another injured after double shooting in Annapolis

RELATED: Man dead after second shooting in less than 24 hours in SE neighborhood

RELATED: Police: Man arrested after deadly triple shooting in Southeast

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.