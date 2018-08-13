ARLINGTON, Va. - A man wanted in a string of sexual assaults and indecent exposures in Arlington and D.C. has been arrested, police said.

Santiago Rodriquez Campos, 34, is a suspect in possibly dozens of cases that could date back to 2016.

ACPD has charged Santiago Rodriquez Campos, 34, with sexual battery and indecent exposure for his role in an incident stemming from 2017. He is linked to a series of indecent exposures in the Radnor-Ft. Myer Heights area. Additional charges are pending.

Last Thursday, DC Police officers recognized the 34-year-old from the lookout description. They said Campos was in the middle of another assault. As officers chased him down, they said Campos was dropping clothes along the way.

Investigators said they have forensic evidence linking Campos to at least four cases. Police said all of the incidents have similar themes.

Campos was charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure for his role in an incident from 2017. During the incident, he approached a woman from behind, exposed himself and brushed himself against her.

Investigators are working to link him to the other incidents. Additional charges are pending.

The indecent exposures happened in the following locations:

January 26, 2018 at 10:35 p.m.: N. Rolfe Street at 16th Street N.

February 9, 2018 at 9:48 p.m.: 1800 block of 16th Street N.

February 13, 2018 at 11 p.m. : 2700 block of Clarendon Boulevard

March 3, 2018 at 11:58 p.m.: 16th Street N. at N. Rhodes Street

March 3, 2018 at 11:35 p.m.: 1900 block of Clarendon Boulevard

April 20, 2018 at 9:35 p.m.: 1900 block of Clarendon Boulevard

April 24, 2018 at 10:20 p.m.: Wilson Boulevard at N. Troy Street

May 6, 2018 at 10:25 p.m.: 1900 block of Clarendon Boulevard

May 6, 2018 at 11:20 p.m. 1200 block of N. Meade Street

