WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announced an arrest in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred on July 10 in an Anacostia barber shop in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave., Southeast.

According to D.C. police, four men walked into New Creation Hair Salon Plus on MLK Avenue, SE around 3:30 on July 10, after hearing gunshots. The shop was crowded, and police said Broadie was found suffering from gunshots.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded, and "determined the victim displayed no signs consistent with life." a press release said.

Police said surveillance video showed four men running out of the shop. Police later collected evidence, checked for fingerprints and recovered a shot up car from the scene.

Police have identified the decedent as 22-year-old Andre Broadie, of Northeast, D.C.

Friends said Broadie was trying to turn his life around. He was involved in the Violence Interrupters program, designed to help keep young people away from this type of violence.

“Why are people so ruthless?," his mentor said. "Why did they take him.".

The victim’s grandfather was on his way to work when he got the call -- the boy he helped raise until he was 13 was dead.

"He was a good kid," George Plight said. "Just got mixed up with the wrong people."

Members of the Seventh District’s Crime Suppression Unit have arrested 22-year-old Dalonta Jackson, of Southeast, D.C. on Saturday. He was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

