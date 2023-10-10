Man arrested for shooting that sent two to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in NE DC

An investigation reveals the two men shot and injured had robbed the suspect before the shooting.

WASHINGTON — A man is under arrest for a shooting in Northeast D.C. that sent two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday. Police charged 28-year-old Nathanial Art-Washington of Northwest, D.C. with assault with intent to kill using a gun.

On Monday at 11:09 p.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Queen Street, Northeast for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man lying in the roadway who had been shot. A short time later, a second man suffering from a gunshot wound flagged down an ambulance, that was on another call at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Eckington Place, Northeast. Both victims were rushed to area hospitals for treatment of life-threatening injuries in connection to the same shooting. The suspected shooter was apprehended by responding officers.

An investigation reveals that the two men shot and injured had actually robbed the Art-Washington beforehand. After the robbery, police say the suspect pursued and shot them both.

