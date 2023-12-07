DC man arrested, charged in deadly hit-and-run outside the White House

Benjamin Robertson, 33, of Washington, D.C. is charged with second-degree murder.

WASHINGTON — A driver who killed a 75-year-old man while fleeing from the United States Secret Service is in custody facing several charges, according to the United States Park Police.

Benjamin Robertson, 33, of Washington, D.C., is charged with second-degree murder for his alleged involvement in the deadly hit-and-run crash on July 12 outside of the White House.

The Park Police arrested Robertson on Thursday.

Just before 1:30 p.m. on July 12, Secret Service officers attempted to stop a car at the intersection of 17th Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue Northwest for an expired registration.

Investigators claim the suspect indicated that they would pull over but then quickly fled south on 17th Street.

This is when the suspect went through a red light and struck multiple people in the crosswalk, according to the Secret Service.

A 13-year-old girl was hit and treated at the scene for minor injuries. A man from Philadelphia was also hit and transported to George Washington University Hospital where he later died. Police have identified him as 75-year-old Bing Wong.

The suspect was later identified by detectives as 33-year-old Benjamin Robertson of D.C.

Robertson is currently in custody awaiting sentencing.

