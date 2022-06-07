Man arrested in connection to shooting death of 38-year-old woman

Tiffany Wiggins was found inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound. Weeks later, police have arrested the person they believe took her life.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on April 18, 2022.

Police have arrested a man in connection to a Northeast shooting that claimed the life of a woman who had previously worked as a violence interrupter in the District.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just after 11:15 a.m. April 17, 2022, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a car in the area. She was unconscious and not breathing. DC Fire and EMS but Wiggins died from her injuries.

Months later, police have announced the arrest of 37-year-old Morris Jones in connection to Wiggin's death. Jones has been charged with First Degree Murder While Armed. It is unclear how or if Jones knew Wiggins.

Wright Family Foundation founder and D.C. activist Sade Wright spoke with WUSA9 in April after the shooting. Both she and Wiggins had a close bond and after Wright began organizing anti-violence community activities, Wright said Wiggins became a volunteer violence interrupter.

"Whenever we had a rally against gun violence, she would always come out there because she was against gun violence because she knew how it felt," Wright said. "To see her be against gun violence and then get gunned down, that’s just so unfair.”

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.